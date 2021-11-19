Roth Capital Lowers Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $10.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.