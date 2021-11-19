Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $123.26 and last traded at $121.56. 31,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,905,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 44.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

