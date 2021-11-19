Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Down to $119.52

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.52, but opened at $113.68. Ross Stores shares last traded at $115.95, with a volume of 40,484 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

