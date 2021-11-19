Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 154,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.15.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

