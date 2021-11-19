Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROOT. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Root has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Root by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Root by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Root by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

