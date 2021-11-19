Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Moffett Nathanson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $330.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist lifted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.14.

Shares of ROKU opened at $235.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 1-year low of $234.85 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock worth $165,191,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

