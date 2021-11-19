Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $235.85 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.85 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

