Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

RHHVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $399.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.56. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

