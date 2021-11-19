Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $125.00 at Atlantic Securities

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price upped by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RBLX. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

BTIG Research boosted their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX stock opened at $126.12 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $112,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,543 shares of company stock worth $79,330,573 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.