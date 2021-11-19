Robert W. Baird Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $242.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $228.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.03. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

