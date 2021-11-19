Robert Alan Berman Buys 75,000 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $25.38.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
About Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
