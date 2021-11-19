Robert Alan Berman Buys 75,000 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 478.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 57.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

