Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $82,380.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00103709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004379 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

