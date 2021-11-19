RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REI.UN. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.25 and a 52 week high of C$23.22.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

