Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $39.40 Average PT from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 530,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $517.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

