RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Down 1.3%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.56 ($18.31) and last traded at €15.58 ($18.33). 1,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.78 ($18.56).

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

