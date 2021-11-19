Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.600 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 443,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.