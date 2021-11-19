Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,354 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 4.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $35,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after buying an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 415,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $71.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

