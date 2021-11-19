Reviewing J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares J Sainsbury and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A Krispy Kreme -3.82% -0.34% -0.11%

J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Krispy Kreme pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J Sainsbury and Krispy Kreme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Sainsbury $38.00 billion 0.24 -$366.32 million N/A N/A Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.04 -$64.30 million N/A N/A

Krispy Kreme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J Sainsbury.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of J Sainsbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for J Sainsbury and Krispy Kreme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Sainsbury 3 6 2 0 1.91 Krispy Kreme 0 6 8 0 2.57

J Sainsbury currently has a consensus price target of $15.73, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Krispy Kreme has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.88%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than J Sainsbury.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats J Sainsbury on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities. The Property Investments segment consists of the British Land Company PLC joint venture and Land Securities Group PLC joint venture. The company was founded by John James Sainsbury and Mary Ann Sainsbury in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

