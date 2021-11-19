Reviewing Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -66.91% -8.74% -2.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.42 -$465.61 million ($8.96) -1.14

Groove Botanicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Groove Botanicals and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.64%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Volatility & Risk

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

