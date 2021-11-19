Reviewing First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 51.46% 12.01% 6.22% Global Self Storage 19.75% 4.62% 2.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Global Self Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 17.81 $195.99 million $1.86 32.92 Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.40 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.29%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Global Self Storage on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

