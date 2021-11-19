Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.37 on Friday. Resonate Blends has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.