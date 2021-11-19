Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) recently:

11/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.25 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

