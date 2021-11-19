Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zscaler (ZS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $324.00 to $401.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/29/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.

ZS stock opened at $365.65 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.08 and a 1-year high of $369.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

