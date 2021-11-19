Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69).

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

