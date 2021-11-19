Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the bank on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RBCAA opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

