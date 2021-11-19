Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

REPL opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Replimune Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

