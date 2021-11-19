Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells $782,090.10 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $782,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $81,773.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $26,322.12.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.45 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Replimune Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after buying an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,038,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Replimune Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,227,000 after buying an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

