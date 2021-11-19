RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $163.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $179.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

