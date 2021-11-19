Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 176,633 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 185,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 133,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $23.66 on Friday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AFCG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

