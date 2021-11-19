Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

