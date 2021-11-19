Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 53,900 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Neenah worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165,388 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Neenah by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 3,923.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 195,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $802.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 1.54. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.