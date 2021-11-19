Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Thermon Group worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THR opened at $18.33 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a P/E ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

