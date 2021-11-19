Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $437.94 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.77 and its 200 day moving average is $399.22.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

