Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Trading Up 17.6%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI)’s stock price was up 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Remedent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

