Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Relx were worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 421.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

