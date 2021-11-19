Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $158.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.78.

RS opened at $160.39 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

