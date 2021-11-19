Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

