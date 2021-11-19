Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing Sells 6,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total value of $3,937,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $648.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.07. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.24.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

