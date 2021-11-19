Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $502,833.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

