Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Decreased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,600. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

