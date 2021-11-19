Raymond James Analysts Give Parkland (TSE:PKI) a C$52.00 Price Target

Parkland (TSE:PKI) received a C$52.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.20.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 387,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,659. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$33.62 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

