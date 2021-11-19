Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. Radware has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Radware by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Radware by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Radware by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

