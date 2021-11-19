RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

RadNet stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

