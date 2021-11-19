R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.40

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 4287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $680.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.
In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.
