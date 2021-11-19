Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.50 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.60 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

