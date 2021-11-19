QuickX Protocol (QCX) One Day Volume Tops $35,376.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $35,376.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00227177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

