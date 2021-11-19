Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of QUTIF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.
Questor Technology Company Profile
