Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of QUTIF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

