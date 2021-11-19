Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

