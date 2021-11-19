Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.35

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.35 and last traded at C$29.45, with a volume of 102928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

