Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.35

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.35 and last traded at C$29.45, with a volume of 102928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

