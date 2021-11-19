Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.55 billion-$12.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.49 billion.

NYSE:PWR opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.